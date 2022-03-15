A FURTHER 745 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Wales has seen a sharp rise in new cases, with 4,114 being reported.
Two new covid-related deaths have been reported Wales-wide.
The total number of deaths for the entire pandemic in Wales now stands at 7,050.
The total number of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area is at 1,194.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly has the most cases with 203.
Newport has 187 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 125.
Blaenau Gwent has 121 with Monmouthshire recording the fewest new cases with 109.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 84
• Blaenau Gwent - 121
• Bridgend - 126
• Caerphilly - 203
• Cardiff - 485
• Carmarthenshire - 232
• Ceredigion - 113
• Conwy - 130
• Denbighshire - 133
• Flintshire - 218
• Gwynedd - 201
• Merthyr Tydfil - 52
• Monmouthshire - 109
• Neath Port Talbot - 113
• Newport – 187
• Pembrokeshire - 171
• Powys - 179
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 362
• Swansea - 221
• Torfaen - 125
• Vale of Glamorgan - 210
• Wrexham - 198
• Unknown location – 23
• Resident outside Wales – 118
