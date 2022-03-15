A DRUG dealer who went on to kill has been jailed for trafficking amphetamine.

Perrie Dunwell, from Newport, was back in court after he admitted his role in supplying speed.

The 34-year-old was sent to prison for nearly 14 years last April after he was found guilty of the manslaughter of Shafiul Islam in November 2019.

Dunwell admitted possession of amphetamine with intent to supply, the offence taking place in June 2019.

Two couriers involved with him, Howard Reynolds and Neville Branford, were being paid to ferry drugs as drivers.

Susan Ferrier, prosecuting, said Reynolds and Branford were pulled over in a car by police near Junction 30 on the M4 in Newport three years ago.

Officers found amphetamine in several plastic bags inside the Volkswagen Scirocco.

The vehicle belonged to Dunwell who handed himself in to police two days later.

Reynolds, 44, of Oakley Street, Newport, and Branford, 54, of Commercial Road, Newport, both admitted possession of amphetamine with intent to supply.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Dunwell played a “significant role”.

Judge Niclas Parry told Reynolds and Branford: “You took a risk gentlemen.

"You were being paid and you understand the risk you were taking.

“These drugs cause harm.

"They were going to parts of the country that you’re familiar with and where you see people suffering because of the effects of drugs.

“But you’ve pleaded guilty and your roles were lesser roles as drivers.

“Three years have passed since this offending.”

He added: “Your case Mr Reynolds is aggravated because you have a previous serious conviction for supplying drugs.

“But, I bear in mind, that is old.

“Mr Branford, you have a poor record but nothing for similar matters.”

Dunwell, formerly of Cold Mill Road, Newport, was jailed for 18 months which will run concurrently with his sentence for manslaughter.

Reynolds was sent to prison for 10 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Branford was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

There will be a proceeds of crime hearing later this year.