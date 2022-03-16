A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

COREY JARVIS, 23, of Aberthaw Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he was found guilty after a trial of failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £834 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM LEE MARTIN HENNESSY, 23, of Anson Green, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing criminal damage to two doors at the Travelodge hotel on Bridge Street on January 8.

He was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

NATHANIEL DOUGLAS WILLIAMS, 26, of Ty Fry Close, Blaenavon, was jailed for 26 weeks, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on November 19, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, participate in an accredited programme for 29 days and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS

JARED GRIFFITHS, 28, of Comfrey Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £677 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating on September 29, 2021.

KAREN DA SILVA, 56, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £199 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she admitted assault by beating, criminal damage and failing to surrender.

LUTHER RYAN, 31, of Broadwood Close, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted two counts of stealing food and drink from Spar.

He was ordered to pay £196.28 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW JONATHAN O’REILLY, 37, of Plynlimon Avenue, Crumlin, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RICHARD KEVIN CHAMBERLAIN, 55, of Greenfield Terrace, Argoed, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Old School Place on August 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.