A CWMBRAN pub has unveiled its fresh new look.

The Crow’s Nest, in Llangorse Road in Llanyravon, has reopened following an extensive refurbishment.

After being shut for two weeks for a remodel of the Sizzling pub, The Crow’s Nest reopened on Friday, March 11.

General manager Richard Hall, said: “Bringing the new look Crow’s Nest to Cwmbran is really exciting for the whole team – we’re so pleased at how brilliant it looks."

He continued: “At the Crow’s Nest, we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.”

The ribbon was cut by Roy Osmond, who has been a regular at the Crow’s Nest since 1964 – more than half a century.

Mr Hall said it was a “real honour” to have Mr Osmond cut the ribbon at the re-opening event.

Mr Osmond said: “I have made countless happy memories at the Crow’s Nest over the past 58 years – from celebrating birthdays to singing karaoke and taking part in the weekly Thursday pub quiz with my son.

“It was a privilege to cut the ribbon alongside Richard and his amazing team and I am looking forward to creating many more happy memories at the pub with the people of Cwmbran.”

The Crow’s Nest is a family friendly pub, where people can watch live sport on Sky and BT sports. The pub has free parking and a spacious beer garden.

The Crow’s Nest also hosts weekly events including:

Quiz night from 8pm on Thursdays;

Karaoke night from 9pm on Fridays;

Live music from 9pm on Saturdays.

Along with a fully stocked bar, The Crow’s Nest offers a variety of food for people to eat in or order for collection.

For more information, or to book a table at the refurbished venue, visit www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/wales/thecrowsnestllanyravon or call on 01633 864380.