THE Cheltenham Festival gets under way today with all eyes firmly fixed on Prestbury Park.
The most prestigious meeting of the National Hunt season will see Ireland and Britain reignite their rivalry with British-trained horses hoping to better their record of just five winners at last year’s festival.
The festival gets underway with a wide-open Supreme Novices Hurdle before superstar mare Honeysuckle under Rachael Blackmore goes in search of a second Champion Hurdle crown.
The festival is considered by many as the pinnacle of the National Hunt racing calendar in the UK as racing fans flock from all four corners with the prize money up for grabs second only to the Grand National.
The meeting will feature several Grade 1 races where the best race horses in the UK and Ireland will battle it out in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Queen Mother Champion Chase and more.
Cheltenham 1.30 results
- Constitution Hill
- Jonbon
- Kilcruit
Cheltenham Festival racecards today
14.10 – Sporting Life Arkle
- Blue Lord – J. Paul Townend – 9/2
- Brave Seasca – J. Charlie Deutsch – 33/1
- Coeur Sublime – J. Rachael Blackmore – 12/1
- Edwardstone – J. Tom Cannon – 11/4
- Gabynako – J. Keith Donahue – 16/1
- Haut En Couleurs – J. Bryan Cooper – 7/1
- Red Rookie – J. Thomas Bellamy – 80/1
- Saint Sam – J. Sean O’Keeffe – 17/2
- War Lord – J. Brendan Powell – 33/1
- Magic Daze – J. Daragh O’Keeffe – 12/1
- Riviere D’etel – J. Jack Kennedy – 4/1
14.50 – Ultima Handicap Chase
- Frodon – J. Bryony Frost – 11/1
- Lostintranslation - J. Brendan Powell - 20/1
- Does He Know - J. David Bass - 11/1
- Ben Dundee - J. Danny Mullins - 16/1
- Noble Yeats - J. Sam Waley-Cohen - 16/1
- Floueur - J. Jordan Gainford - 13/2
- Foxy Jacks - J. Jonathan Moore - 33/1
- Doxtor Duffy - J. Liam Quinlan - 33/1
- Tea Clipper - J. Stan Sheppard - 12/1
- Death Duty - J. Jack Kennedy - 11/1
- Fantastikas - J. Sam Twiston-Davies - 12/1
- Vintage Clouds - J. Sean Quinlan - 22/1
- Rapper - J. Tom O'Brien - 40/1
- Discordantly - J. Robbie Power - 22/1
- Grumpy Charley - J. Bryan Carver - 14/1
- Kiltealy Briggs - J. Adrian Heskin - 22/1
- Full Back - J. Joshua Moore - 14/1
- Corach Rambler - J. Derek Fox - 10/1
- Run to Milan - J. Alan Johns - 80/1
- Our Power - J. Charlie Deutsch - 12/1
- One More Fleurie - J. Charlie Todd - 100/1
- Belargus - J. Niall Houlihan - 66/1
- Oscar Elite - J. Harry Cobden - 18/1
- Gericault Roque - J. Tom Scudamore - 11/1
Non Runners:
- Pontresina
15.30 - Champion Hurdle
- Adagio - J. Tom Scudamore - 20/1
- Appreciate It - J. Paul Townend - 4/1
- Glory and Fortune - J. Stan Sheppard - 125/1
- Not So Sleepy - J. Jonathan Burke - 100/1
- Saint Roi - J. Mark Walsh - 40/1
- Teahupoo - J. Robbie Power - 9/1
- Tommy's Oscar - J. Danny McMenamin - 28/1
- Zanahiyr - J. Jack Kennedy - 22/1
- Epatante - J. Aidan Coleman - 16/1
- Honeysuckle - J. Rachael Blackmore - 8/11
16.10 - Mares Hurdle
- Burning Victory - J. Sean O'Keeffe - 9/1
- Echoes in Rain - J. Patrick Mullins - 17/2
- Heaven Help Us - J. Danny Mullins - 12/1
- Indefatigable - J. Rex Dingle - 22/1
- Marie's Rock - J. Nico de Boinville - 11/1
- Martello Sky - J. Bryony Frost - 14/1
- Mrs Milner - J. Bryan Cooper - 11/1
- Nada To Prada - J Richard Patrick - 150/1
- Queens Brook - J. Jack Kennedy - 7/2
- Stormy Ireland - J. Paul Townend - 9/2
- Tellmesomethinggirl - J. Rachael Blackmore - 7/2
- Western Victory - J. Thomas Bellamy - 66/1
16.50 - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
- Petit Tonnerre - J. Jonjo O'Neill Jr. - 25/1
- The Tide Turns - J. Jack Kennedy - 13/2
- Brazil - J. Mark Walsh - 15/2
- Doctor Churchill - J. Jordan Gainford - 66/1
- Ebasari - J. Davy Russell - 11/1
- Britzka - J. Robbie Power - 18/1
- Bell Ex One - J. Harry Cobden - 25/1
- Gaelic Warrior - J. Paul Townend - 9/4
- White Pepper - J. Luke Dempsey - 66/1
- HMS Seahorse - J. Bryan Cooper - 17/2
- Prairie Dancer - J. J.J. Slevin - 18/1
- Feigh - J. Danny Mullins - 66/1
- Iberique Du Seuil - J. Denis O'Regan - 40/1
- Saint Segal - J. Chester Williams - 14/1
- Champion Green - J. Rachael Blackmore - 11/1
- Sea Sessions - J. Jonathan Burke - 33/1
- Milldam - J. Gavin Sheehan - 50/1
- Doctor Brown Bear - J. Daragh O'Keeffe - 20/1
- Too Friendly - J. Harry Skelton - 20/1
- Forever William - J. Tom Cannon - 28/1
- Swinging London - J. Aidan Coleman - 66/1
- Skycutter - J. Thomas Dowson - 50/1
Non-runners:
- Dr T J Eckleburg
- Tanganyika
17.30 - Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Chase
- 1. Beatthebullet - J. James King - 100/1
- 2. Braeside - J. Robert James - 12/1
- 4. Pats Fancy - J. Barry O'Neill - 8/1
- 5. Run Wild Fred - J. James Codd - 7/4
- 6. Stattler - J. Patrick Mullins - 5/2
- 7. Vanillier - J. Derek O'Connor - 3/1
Non-runners:
- Ontheropes
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.