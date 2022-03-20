A TEENAGER who suffered with social anxiety has taken a huge step forward and set up her own business on a Gwent high street.

Eighteen-year-old Mia Willetts from Blackwood is just weeks away from opening her teeth whitening and CBD oil store in Bargoed town centre.

Ms Willetts had previously worked for her father Craig – a builder – however, her social anxiety became so bad that she wasn’t able to leave her home.

“I couldn’t leave the house – I was so nervous speaking to people,” Ms Willetts told the Argus.

Ms Willets had previously struggled with social anxiety.

“I was having troubles with my breathing and just didn’t want to go out and couldn’t go to work – I started to feel isolated as I wasn’t seeing my friends.”

The teenager has come a long way since those difficult times and is now eager to step-up as Bargoed’s newest trader.

“I did my teeth whitening training back in October last year,” Ms Willetts added.

“I was doing a couple of people from the house but always wanted to have a place of my own where I could do the job properly.”

The shop unit is still a work in progress but will hold the CBD oil part of the business.

It was then that Ms Willetts sought the help of her father, and the pair spotted an empty unit in Bargoed that fitted the bill perfectly.

Three weeks in, and the renovation job is almost complete.

“I just want wait to get it open,” she said.

“It’s made me feel so much better – having this shop unit. People have been popping their heads in and are really supportive.

Mr Willetts said he hoped his daughter’s business would be able to give something back to the community.

Mr Willetts described Bargoed as "up and coming".

“There’s not many places around here that offer teeth whitening so that’s another bonus for us.”

The shop’s ground floor will house Ms Willetts CBD oil business, with two separate rooms in the basement being used as treatment rooms for teeth whitening.