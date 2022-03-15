THE heartbroken family of a man cruelly murdered for his Gucci bag paid a moving tribute to him.

They also revealed how Ryan O’Connor’s father John died during the trial of four young Cardiff men found guilty over his fatal robbery.

Joseph Jeremy, 18, of no fixed abode, and Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, were found guilty of murdering the Newport 26-year-old Newport dad last summer.

Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, was found guilty of manslaughter, and Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, convicted of robbery.

Mr O’Connor’s family said: “Our lives changed forever on Thursday 10 June last year.

“The outcome today and the sentences that will follow will never bring Ryan back.

“Ryan’s tragic death has left us broken, and those responsible will never realise the impact their actions have had on our family, which will never be the same again.

“It is of some comfort that these violent and dangerous individuals are now off the streets and not able to inflict on anyone else the pain and heartbreak we feel every minute of every day.

He never got to see justice done for his son

“We’re constantly faced with reminders of Ryan and what happened that night.

“We miss him so much and he is forever in our hearts and minds.

“Ryan’s dad, John, sadly passed away during the course of this trial.

“John’s condition deteriorated following Ryan’s death; it impacted him greatly and he was never the same after Ryan was cruelly taken away from us.

“He never got to see justice done for his son.

“This has been such a difficult time for us all but the support of our local community of Alway has been a great comfort and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank them.

“We’d also like to thank Gwent Police, especially the officer in the case and family liaison officers, the prosecution, and all of the witnesses who have bravely stood up and given evidence in support of the case on behalf of Ryan.

“Without them we wouldn’t have got to the position that we are now in.

“While there are no words that can bring Ryan back to us, we hope that the outcome of this trial will now give us the hope for a fresh start and to move forward in our lives.”

Jeremy, Aquilina, Raisis and Strickland, will be sentenced at a date to be fixed.

They were remanded in custody.