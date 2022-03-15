ALUN Wyn Jones will start for Wales against Italy on Saturday after his rapid recovery from a shoulder injury – at the expense of in-form Dragons lock Will Rowlands.

Jones returns at Principality Stadium for his 150th Test cap for his country after four months out with a blow suffered against New Zealand in the autumn opener.

The 36-year-old had a pair of operations but has recovered to take part in the Six Nations finale in Cardiff.

That means that Rowlands is dropped to the bench despite having an impressive championship alongside Adam Beard, with the pair joining forces four times.

There are no Dragons players in the XV but Rowlands is joined on the bench by tighthead Leon Brown and back row forward Ross Moriarty.

Hooker Bradley Roberts, who will head to Rodney Parade from Ulster in the summer, is also among the replacements.

He backs up Ospreys forward Dewi Lake, who makes his first international start in a new front row with props Gareth Thomas and Dillon Lewis.

Gareth Davies comes in at scrum-half, Uilisi Halaholo gets the nod in midfield and Louis Rees-Zammit and Johnny McNicholl are recalled in the back three.

Wales boss Wayne Pivac

Pivac said: “We’ve made a few changes this week. With one game to go there are some players we need to see out there and put them in the match day 23.

“We’ve certainly selected a side which we think can get the job done. Clearly that’s what we’re here for. There’s an opportunity to move up that table, so we think this is an exciting team and one we’re looking forward to seeing out there.

“Italy are a side that’s improving, they’ve had some bad luck here and there and with a new coach transitioning we know it takes a bit of time.

“But we know they’ve got some very good rugby players and as you saw against Scotland they troubled them in that second half and for long periods of the first.

“We’re going to have to be on our game and we’re very much looking forward to playing at home again this weekend.

Wales team to face Italy (Saturday 19 March, KO 2.15pm. Live on BBC and S4C)

15. Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 9 caps)

14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 15 caps)

13. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 30 caps)

12. Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)

11. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 38 caps)

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 99 caps), captain

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 66 caps);

1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 9 caps)

2. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – 4 caps)

3. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 37 caps)

4. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 33 caps), vice-captain

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 149 caps)

6. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

7. Josh Navidi (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby – 88 caps)

Replacements

16. Bradley Roberts (Ulster Rugby – 1 cap)

17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 42 caps)

18. Leon Brown (Dragons – 21 caps)

19. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 17 caps)

20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 53 caps)

21. Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 10 caps)

22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 15 caps)

23. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 19 caps)