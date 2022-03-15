FURTHER covid-19 boosters will be given to eligible adults and children in Wales in the coming weeks – as well as first doses for children aged five to 11.

The spring boosters will be given to those over-75, older care home residents and anyone aged 12 or older who is immunosuppressed.

All eligible for these will be sent invitations for the booster by their GP or the local health board. It is advised by the JCVI that the spring booster dose should be given around six months after the last dose to maintain high levels of immunity in the most vulnerable.

MORE NEWS:

Children aged between five and 11 will also receive invitations for their first dose from today.

Parents and guardians will need to consent before their child can have the vaccine.

The Welsh Government has said that the offer to children – which will see them offered two doses 12 weeks apart – is precautionary to increase their immunity against severe covid-19 in advance of a potential future wave and to minimise disruption to their education.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “It is important we maintain high levels of protection from Covid-19 and everyone who is offered a spring booster vaccination takes up the invitation.

“We are following the latest advice from the JCVI and would everyone who is eligible to wait for the offer of their spring booster.”