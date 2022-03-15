THERE were reports of long traffic queues and congestion in central Newport this morning - Tuesday - around a site of emergency works.

Crews are currently carrying out emergency repair work for Western Power Distribution at a major city centre junction.

Some lanes are closed on Town Bridge and at various approaches to Old Green Roundabout, at the bridge's western end. Work began at the site last Monday, March 7.

There were long tailbacks on the approach to the roundabout on Tuesday, stretching back to the Brynglas Tunnels motorway junction.

Traffic approaching Old Green Roundabout in Newport from the north must merge into one lane.

And the lane closures are set to continue for another week and a half, if the project is completed on time.

On Town Bridge, the two middle lanes of the road are currently closed to all traffic. This means the right-hand lane in both directions is shut off, from the roundabout to around halfway along the bridge.

There, traffic heading towards the roundabout will be able to merge into the left-hand lane.

In addition, there are some lane closures affecting two other approaches to Old Green Roundabout.

The right-hand lane of both the Queensway approach and the B4591 (southbound) approach to the roundabout are also shut off during this period.