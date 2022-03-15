MOUNTAIN rescue crews were called out to Pen Y Fan in the Brecon Beacons yesterday after a dog fell from the summit.

Brecon Mountain Rescue were called to the incident by Dyfed Powys Police at around 11am yesterday.

A man's dog had fallen from the summit of South Wales' highest mountain - Pen Y Fan - after chasing a piece of litter.

In a statement, BMR said: "The dog was supervised and on a lead when it chased a piece of litter off the summit and fell onto the NE face.

"Team members assisted to retrieve the dog who, sadly, did not survive the fall.

"Our thoughts are with the dog’s owners who have experienced this tragic accident through no fault of their own."

During the rescue two dogs were seen by rescue crews off their leads on the summit.

The mountain rescue team urged people walking up Pen Y Fan to "please keep your dog under control at all times and do not put yourself at risk by going onto the face".

While the team were on the steep ground some members of public were throwing stones off the top, not knowing that team members were working on the face beneath them.

"Please be mindfull of what is below when you are on the mountains and never throw anything off cliffs," a spokesperson said.

This was the team's second callout to Pen Y Fan in as many days.

On Sunday, March 13, BMR members were on the mountain to assist a casualty in the Jacobs Ladder area who had sustained an ankle injury.

"Due to the conditions on the top being incredibly windy, Maritime and Coastguard Agency Rescue 187 was requested for assistance," a spokesperson said.

"Many thanks to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team who were also arriving to help us with the extraction if needed.

"We wish the casualty a quick recovery."