MCDONALD'S has pulled the Chicken Big Mac from its menu despite its sell-out success.

Fast food fans across the country will be sad to hear that time is finally up for the limited edition menu item.

The Chicken Big Mac was available on the McDonald's menu from February 2 to March 15.

It was so popular that it “sold out almost everywhere”, leaving McDonald’s with no choice but to take it off the menu temporarily.

Priced at £4.09, McDonalds' Chicken Big Mac featured 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating with a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the official Big Mac sauce.

After just 12 days, the Chicken Big Mac sold out at 1,300 participating McDonald's stores across the UK.

At the time, McDonald’s said on Twitter: “Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere. Thank you for lovin’ it even more than we thought you would, it’ll be back soon.”

McDonald's customers shared their love for the Chicken Big Mac online.

Bidding farewell, one fan said: "I’d like to thank you. The Chicken Big Mac has been an outstanding creation."

However not everyone appreciated the Chicken Big Mac combo.

One customer told McDonald's: "Just had the chicken Big Mac… not a fan."

Another said: "Remove the chicken big mac from your Menu.....mission failed on that one."

It also marks the end of the double Big Mac on the McDonald's menu.

The Double Big Mac appeared on the McDonald's menu until March 15.

