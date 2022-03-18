A SPECIAL group of visitors have helped to bring children with disabilities or developmental difficulties out of their shells.
Sparkle, the charity partner of the Serennu Children’s Centre, has provided a number of activity sessions with the help of various animals at the weekly clubs hosted by the charity. A and S Animal Encounters provided animals including meerkats, snakes, lizards and tortoises for the sessions.
Dawn Watkins, supervisor at Sparkle, said: “They loved it, absolutely loved it. Every single young person was excited about the experience.
“One young person really came out of his shell, he never would have touched an animal before. And it’s boosted their confidence speaking to new people.”
Funding to help the projects at the centre was given by the Welsh Government and Newport City Council’s Winter of Wellbeing fund.
Sparkle delivers supported leisure activities at the Serennu Children’s Centre in Rogerstone and across Gwent for children and young people with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties. It also provides support and guidance for children, young people and their families.
MORE NEWS:
- Gwent sisters hopeful of visas to reunite with Ukraine family
- Where is Cheltenham Racecourse? All you need to know ahead on day one of festival
The aim of the charity is to ensure that the children, young people and their families are able to participate in valuable childhood experiences with access to the same range of opportunities, life experiences, activities and community services as any other child and their family.
Find out more about Sparkle at https://www.sparkleappeal.org/
Sparkle is on Facebook, Instagram (@sparkleappealofficial) and Twitter (@sparkleappeal).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.