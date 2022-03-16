A “PETITION of no faith” has been submitted to Blaenavon Town Council following anger from residents over a 42 per cent council tax precept increase and the resignation of several councillors.

The amount Blaenavon Town Council collects as part of its precept will increase from £130,000 to £185,000 a year from April, resulting in an increase to council tax bills for residents in the town.

A band D householder will pay £94.24 per year, an increase of £27.57 on the precept, which is added to council tax bills.

Those in band A properties, which make up the biggest proportion of housing in the town, will see annual bills rise from £44.72 to £64.13, while band B householders will see an increase of £22.65 per year to £74.82.

This amount is on top of rates charged by Torfaen County Borough Council and organisations including Gwent Police.

The town council says the increase is to maintain and increase services, but the decision has been met with anger.

Charlotte Hill, a director at Blaenafon Cheddar Company, said “everybody is shocked” by the increase.

“With everything going on in the world, everyone is struggling and now they’ve got to find this extra money every month for their council tax,” she said.

“It’s absurd.”

Ms Hill has submitted a “petition of no faith” to the town council, as she says some feel the authority does not do enough for the town and its traders.

The aim of the petition is for a referendum to be held, asking residents whether they want a town council at all.

Torfaen county borough councillor Cllr Stuart Evans, who represents Blaenavon, has also raised concerns over the precept rise.

“Although it’s a small amount over the year, every penny counts at the moment,” he said.

“What does concern me is whether they are trying to do too much. They need to focus on the present conditions.”

Fellow ward councillor Janet Jones has questioned the justification for the precept rise as well as why members have resigned.

Ten councillors have quit the town council since April 2019, while one other has retired.

A Blaenavon Town Council spokesman said the petition of no faith will be discussed at the next town council meeting.

“A primary reason for the precept rise is to maintain and increase services an example being that £73,806 has been budgeted for projects in 2022/23,” the spokesman said.

“Alluding to recent resignations, we are extremely disappointed with it being so close to the local elections.”

The spokesman said the town council views recent comments on Facebook groups as “offensive, divisive, inaccurate, and misleading”.

“The town council refute the comments in the strongest possible terms,” he said.

Cllr Liam Cowles, mayor of Blaenavon, said: “Blaenavon Town Council is comprised of elected and co-opted members currently seven and a team of three officers who all work tirelessly for the community of Blaenavon.

“This dedication has resulted in the town council being awarded five One Voice Wales National Innovative Practice Awards for services to the community during the past four years.

“It is disheartening for members and officers to be subjected to such a barrage of disingenuous negativity on social media.

“The town council are looking forward to the May 2022 local elections in order to progress and continue with the positive initiatives we are currently delivering.”