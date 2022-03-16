THE developer behind the Caerleon campus housing project has responded to critics, after originally claiming that the scheme would benefit the community by “adding luxury homes” to the area.

In recent months, the huge project to convert the site of the former university campus - a filming location for Netflix's Sex Education - has taken a step forward, with many old teaching blocks demolished – including the love it or hate it Art-Deco style Rathmell Building.

And, with work to replace these with 219 homes taking shape, developers Redrow have started making some of the properties available to reserve.

As part of this, the company has placed advertisements online in a bid to drum up interest for what is known as the Parc Y Coleg development.

But unfortunately, one such advert drummed up interest of the wrong kind.

A Facebook post advertising some of the properties was published on January 11, and attracted the attention of one local resident, who asked the developers what community improvements have been put in place locally, as a result of the development.

In response, a representative from Redrow wrote: “Parc Y Coleg will improve the community by adding luxury homes for the local area.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this comment was not terribly well received – receiving angry and laughter reactions to the post.

Prior to this, the £6.2 million redevelopment plans were met with a great deal of local opposition too.

The original planning application – which was refused, received 49 objections from residents living within 50-metres of the site, while the second application received a further 15.

In addition, a petition objecting to HGV vehicles and construction traffic attracted 194 signatures.

Addressing the controversial post, Redrow has confirmed that, since being made aware of it, they have deleted the advert in question.

However, at the time of writing - Tuesday, March 15 - the post appears to be active online.

The developer has also revealed it is introducing a number of community improvements to Caerleon, in addition to the aforementioned “luxury homes”.

The company told the Argus that along with the properties – 22 of which are earmarked as affordable and low cost - there will be a new children’s play area, and an arboretum for public use.

In addition, the developer is required to provide financial contributions to the local authority to factor in its impact on public transport and education, along with contributing to sport and leisure facilities in the community.

According to a Section 106 agreement signed by Newport City Council and Redrow, there are a number of agreed upon contributions to be made.

Before the final house of the development is occupied, Redrow is required to have built a play area and amenity space, which will be transferred into the council’s control for £1, and provide the council with £150,000 for 20 years of maintenance costs.

Prior to occupation of the final property in phase four of the development, the arboretum should be completed and transferred into the council’s ownership, along with £202,035 for maintenance.

There are further financial contributions expected to pay for additional education facilities, new bus stops, new pedestrian crossings, electric charging points, and for the completion of road works on Ponthir Road.

Statement from Redrow in full

A spokeswoman for Redrow told the Argus: “Caerleon is clearly a fantastic place to live and, in addition to much needed new homes, Parc y Coleg will bring so many benefits to the local community.

“These include 22 affordable and low-cost homes, the creation of a new children’s play area and the opening up of the arboretum for public use.

“We’re also contributing financially, via the local authority, to help improve public transport infrastructure, schools and sport and leisure facilities in the community.”