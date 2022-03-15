A PONY was found badly injured after a suspected dog attack in South Wales.

The Shetland mare was found with an uninjured foal on Ystradwaun Common in Pencoed. Both ponies were removed to a safe location and the mare was treated for injuries to her hind legs and stomach.

The RSPCA is appealing to find the owner of the ponies and information about the attack. The mare was microchipped but it had not been registered so the owner’s contact details are not known.

Inspector Christine McNeil was called out to the pony on Sunday, March 13. She said: “The little skewbald Shetland mare had very serious injuries to both her hind legs and her stomach area from a suspected dog attack.

“She also had a foal with her who appeared not to have been harmed in the attack. A vet was called and gave her emergency treatment and I removed her and the foal to a safe location where she is undergoing further vet treatment.

“Her wounds were reasonably fresh, so the attack would have occurred recently. It must have been such a distressing incident for her and her foal.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact RSPCA Cymru on 0300 123 8018.

The RPSCA are also urging dog owners to keep their pets under control and on a lead when near horses and livestock.