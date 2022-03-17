A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KEVIN ANTHONY TRIGG, 29, of Medway Road, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine and cannabis derivative in his blood on Chwarel Court on January 23.

He was ordered to carry out 85 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £255 in costs and a surcharge.

JOHN ANGUS, 57, of Union Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £874 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of soliciting a prostitute on Commercial Road, Newport, on December 19, 2021.

SAMANTHA CLAIRE GRAY, 45, of High Street, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROYSTON NEVILLE, 35, of Argyle Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on March 29, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £471 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SYMON HUGHES, 36, of Hafodarthen Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AARON GUESS, 38, of Wainfelin Avenue, Wainfelin, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A472 Hafodyrynys on June 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LISA MARIE FROST, 44, of Upper Viaduct Terrace, Crumlin, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.