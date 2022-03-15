RESIDENTS in a Caerphilly town are being urged to keep windows closed as fire crews attend an ‘incident’.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at 5.40pm the advice for people in Markham to keep their windows closed.
A spokeswoman for the service told the Argus that there was a refuse fire on the Black Mountain in Markham and that firefighters have the fire under control and it has since been put out.
Due to an ongoing incident, we are asking residents in the Markham area to keep their doors and windows closed. ^NR pic.twitter.com/CCjuQQQjKg— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) March 15, 2022
