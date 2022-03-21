NEW play clubs specifically for children with disabilities and developmental difficulties have been set up in Caerphilly.

Charity Sparkle has opened the first of its leisure clubs at Caerphilly Children’s Centre.

The clubs allow children to gain independence and socialise with their peers.

They also provide families with much-needed respite opportunities, as parents and carers do not need to stay with their children at these clubs, due to the specially-trained Sparkle play workers being able to meet the needs of the children, whether communication, behavioural or medical.

Six children aged five-11 years attended the first session in Caerphilly earlier this month, where they took part in colouring, sensory activities, Lego, trains, and construction toys, and enjoyed access to the accessible playground.

Danielle Cleverly, mum of six-year-old Deacon (above) who attended the first session, said: “Deacon came out full of smiles and said he didn’t want to leave!

"He absolutely loved it, it’s so nice for him to meet with other children who also have disabilities.

“This service is absolutely amazing, for my son to feel included as his mobility is poor and he’s usually the odd one out, and is excluded from many activities.

"Thank you so much to you all at Sparkle for your support.”

Elizabeth Owers, mum of seven-year-old James, said: “The Saturday club service is really invaluable to us as parents and also for the children, as it gives them a chance to mix with a wider range of people and partake in activities they might otherwise not have the opportunity to do because of their additional needs.

"James has a limited social circle, and I am pleased he is able to expand this.”

The children who attended the first play clubs in Caerphilly were excited to return.

Sparkle became a charity partner of Caerphilly Children’s Centre in November 2020, and held taster activity days the following September as part of consultation with families with children with disabilities.

Sam Edwards, activities development officer at Sparkle, said: “After speaking directly with the families when setting up the provision I could see the difference the club is going to make for them.

"They have been unable to access anything similar and are grateful for the opportunity for the children to gain new skills, make new friends, and have some independence from the family.

“It also gives them the chance to spend some quality time with siblings, while knowing their child is in a safe and fun environment.

"All feedback from families has been positive after the first session and we cannot wait to continue growing in the community.”

Lisa George, family liaison officer at Caerphilly Children’s Centre, added: “Families were so excited when the news of the Play Clubs broke as a number of families across Caerphilly County Borough have been in need or asking for this service for a number of years.

"The Sparkle Clubs will give so many children the opportunity to take part in social activities within a safe environment.

"I hope the club develops and we can continue supporting families in this manner.”

To find out more about Sparkle, visit: https://www.sparkleappeal.org/

Sparkle is on Facebook, Instagram (@sparkleappealofficial) and Twitter (@sparkleappeal).