NEWPORT County AFC made it back-to-back away wins in their League Two promotion bid with a 2-1 success at Carlisle United.

The Exiles backed up their hard-fought 2-0 victory at Stevenage with three points at Brunton Park for the first time since Terry Butcher’s first and only success for the club in September 2015.

They hit the front when central defender Mickey Demetriou, who was immense at the back, powered in a corner from a header after 14 minutes.

County were more than good value for their 1-0 half-time lead and doubled their advantage in the 65th minute with a cracker on the break by Finn Azaz, the Aston Villa loanee who rivalled Demetriou for man of the match.

Omari Patrick gave the Cumbrians hope with a finish into the bottom corner with 10 to go but thankfully James Rowberry’s side held firm.

The win keeps County third in the congested table and it’s now seven games unbeaten, all that despite a lengthy injury list that now includes James Clarke.

The challenge is to back it up with a third success in seven days when Hartlepool visit Rodney Parade on Friday night.

CELEBRATION: County went 2-0 up through Finn Azaz

County made two changes to the XI that won at Stevenage, changes that they made because of injury during the game at Broadhall Way.

Captain Matty Dolan came in for Jake Cain while Ryan Haynes, scorer of the clincher at the weekend, replaced Aaron Lewis.

The full-back suffered a nasty cut in Stevenage but was fit enough to be on the bench in Cumbria and he was joined by fit-again veteran midfielder Kevin Ellison and novice midfielder Jack Karadogan.

Wales Under-18s international Karadogan caught the eye in pre-season and was an unused substitute in the Carabao Cup win at Ipswich.

He was the latest promising prospect given a taste of League Two matchday and hoping for minutes.

Carlisle’s fine form had let to them moving away from, but not clear of, the drop zone yet boss Paul Simpson freshened up with a quartet of changes after previously going with the same XI in all four wins.

Dolan was starting his first game since Mansfield but his return after a trio of substitute appearances didn’t lead to a change in formation with the skipper, who was converted to a central defender last season, slotting in next to Scot Bennett in midfield.

It was a scrappy start – as midweek games in hectic periods often can be – but the Exiles hit the front in the 15th minute.

Dolan swung in a pacey corner that was met by Demetriou, who powered in a superb header for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Carlisle were a little disjointed and County needed to keep the foot down, and came close to a second after 24 minutes.

The ball was worked to the left where the lively Finn Azaz worked a yard but opted for a cross rather than a shot and it was deflected narrowly wide by Morgan Feeney.

That was soon followed by a break that saw Rob Street pass to the right for James Waite to cut in for a left-footed shot that was unconvincingly saved by Mark Howard.

It remained 1-0 to County after half an hour with Nick Townsend yet to be called into action because his teammates were dominating possession.

The hosts had their first effort after 33 minutes but Dolan was out swiftly to block Joe Riley’s effort from the edge of the area.

Gibson was then switched on at the other end to block a Dom Telford shot from a Haynes cutback and the Exiles had to be content with a one-goal advantage at the break.

They were twice close to doubling the lead soon after the restart with Azaz denied by a fine Callum Guy tackle and then the bar saving the Blues.

Dolan crossed deep, Howard flapped and James Clarke volleyed against the bar with Street unable to hit the target from the rebound.

County made their first change after 57 minutes with Telford was replaced by the pacy Lewis Collins, no doubt mindful of the leading goalscorer’s workload in a hectic period.

The ‘keepers then traded saves, Townsend with a routine one (his first of the evening) from an Omari Patrick header before Azaz forced Howard into a smart stop at his near post after a shot on the turn.

VITAL: Finn Azaz slams in

The game was stretched but County had their buffer in the 65th minute, and it was a cracker.

Cameron Norman intercepted and counter-attacked to play in Collins down the right. He stayed calm, picked out Azaz with a cutback and the midfielder slammed in with his left.

County had a lead to protect but were forced into a defensive reshuffle after 74 minutes when Clarke went down holding his back, leading to Lewis coming on and Norman shifting to the middle.

The new-look backline were protecting a one-goal lead after Patrick struck in the 80th minute, and it was a shocker from the Exiles’ point of view.

Dolan failed to clear with a swing in the area and the forward found the corner despite plenty of amber shirts in the box.

Azaz was denied by the feet of Howard with five to go but thankfully there was no late drama in six added minutes.

Carlisle: Howard, McDonald, Simeu, Riley, Guy (captain), Dickenson, Feeney, Sho-Silva, Gibson, Roberts, Patrick.

Substitutes: Norman, Armer, Devine, Mellish, Whelan, Omotoye, Dennis.

Goals: Patrick.

County: Townsend, Norman, Clarke (Lewis 74), Demetriou, Haynes, Dolan, Bennett, Azaz, Waite, Telford (Collins 57), Street (Fisher 88).

Substitutes: Day, Karadogan, Ellison, Abraham.

Goals: Demetriou, Azaz.

Referee: Martin Coy.

Attendance: 4,445 (144 County).