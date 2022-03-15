GWENT Police are looking for help to identify a man after a theft at a leisure centre.
The theft happened at Monmouth Leisure Centre on Tuesday, March 15 and officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection.
Anyone who recognises the man should contact Gwent Police on 101 or contact PC 505 Walters on 01633 838111 and quote the reference 2200085525.
Can you help identify this male? Gwent Police would like to speak with him following a theft at Monmouth Leisure Centre today. Please contact PC 505 WALTERS on "01633 838111" or "101" and quote ref: 2200085525. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/6nDWyFQmVG— Gwent Police | Monmouthshire Officers (@GPMonmouthshire) March 15, 2022
