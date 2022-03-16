TRAVELODGE has made it easier to plan your ultimate Easter staycation without blowing the budget.

The hotel chain has slashed the price of 160,000 rooms across its 582 locations.

Whether you're planning to treat the kids to a bargain break while the schools are off or you want to forget the rush to the airport stress on a holiday abroad, this deal is for you.

Here's everything you need to know about Travelodge's Easter deal and how to take advantage of the fantastic savings.

Travelodge Easter sale with rooms for £32 or less

You can access the £32 room deal now on stays between Friday, April 8 and Sunday April 24, 2022.

The offer is subject to some terms and conditions including that all rates are subject to availability at the time of booking.

It may also not be available at every hotel, every night.

If you're booking a stay for a family of four (two adults and two children) a £32 room works out at just £8 per person.

A night away is already working out cheaper than a trip to your local cinema and could open doors to a spot you've not explored together before.

Or if you're planning on jetting off to somewhere sunny this Spring, this amazing discount might just be what you're looking for.

Rushes to the airport can be stressful but you can save yourself the hassle by starting your holiday the night before.

Flights aren't always at convenient times either and if you're arriving back into the UK at an awkward hour, staying at a Travelodge (which has hotels at all major UK airports) can help you get the shut-eye you need.

See all the terms and conditions and book your bargain stay via the Travelodge website.