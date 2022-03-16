MCDONALD'S has announced the Big Tasty will return to stores TODAY with a brand new option for fast food fans to enjoy.
From Wednesday, March 16, fans of the iconic McDonald’s burger will have the option of trying the new Big Tasty BBQ with crispy onions.
Big Tasty fans need not worry as the original Big Tasty and the Big Tasty with Bacon will also be returning to menus across the UK.
But for those wanting to try something different, McDonald’s say the development team have spent months perfecting this twist on the iconic burger to make it even tastier for fans.
Made with 100% British and Irish beef topped with two slices of Emmental cheese, bacon, lettuce, crispy onions and lashings of Big Tasty BBQ sauce inside a sesame seed. It’s sure to be a hit amongst the Big Tasty elite.
Alongside the Big Tasty range, McDonald’s fans will also be excited to hear the return of a number of favourites.
McDonald's add seven new items to the menu
The Homestyle Crispy Chicken will also be returning. A crispy chicken breast fillet, topped with a hot and spicy mayo, caramelised onion, seasonal lettuce, bacon, red onions, a slice of cheddar cheese and a glazed poppy and the classic McDonald’s sesame seed bun.
Chille Cheese Bites will also be making a comeback. A portion of four chilli cheese bites in a crispy batter, served with a rich tomato dip… a great pairing alongside the BBQ Big Tasty!
For those with a sweet tooth the Creme Egg McFlurry and the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry will also be making a return.
All items go on sale in restaurants across the UK & Ireland from 11am on Wednesday, March 16, for a limited time only – or until stocks last… so be quick!
McDonald’s branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Iberis Road
- Blackwood: High Road
- Caerphilly: Crossways Park
- Cwmbran: North Walk
- Magor: M4, junction 23A
- Newbridge: Unit 2, Newbridge Gateway
- Newport: Afon Ebbw Road, Risca
- Newport: Asda, Pencarn Way
- Newport: Coldra roundabout
- Newport: Harlech Retail Park, Cardiff Road
- Newport: High Street
- Newport: Lyne Road
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Pontypool: Off the A4042 at New Inn
