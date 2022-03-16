A FORMER Chepstow mayor and Monmouthshire County Councillor has died.

Stephanie Dovey died suddenly at home last weekend.

Ms Dovey was well known in Chepstow through her roles as town and county councillor

She represented St Christophers Ward, Bulwark, for more than nine years.

Ms Dovey joined Chepstow Town Council in 2008, the same year that her husband - the late David Dovey - became Chepstow town mayor.

Ms Dovey's first civic year was a very busy one, adopting the role of Mayoress at the same time as serving on the council.

The roles were reversed in 2013, when Ms Dovey herself became town mayor in 2013, with her husband in the supporting role as well as being chairman of Monmouthshire County Council.

As mayor, Ms Dovey attended every one of the 62 events to which she was invited, including overseeing the a commemorative plaque being set up at Bulwark Camp.

Ms Dovey was known to be very active on behalf of St Christophers ward residents, and a well-known figure throughout the town.

She leaves behind, her son Spencer, daughter-in-law Zoe and granddaughters Isabella and Anabella.

The cause of death has still to be determined by the coroner.