ANOTHER shop is set to depart Newport’s Kingsway Shopping Centre - and this one marks the end of an era.

After 30 years trading in Newport City Centre, Danielle’s Fabrics and Haberdashery has announced it is calling it a day.

The store took to social media on Saturday, March 12, to confirm the news.

In the meantime, signs have been posted in the windows of the shop, which is located opposite B&M and the Newport County shop towards the Commercial Street side of the shopping arcade.

No confirmed final date has been given yet, with store bosses revealing that they will “see how it goes”.

Confirming news of the impending closure, a representative wrote: “After over 30 years of trading in Newport it is with a very heavy heart that I am closing the business.

“I would like to thank all of our customers for your support and friendship over the years.”

Newport Indoor Market in December 2011 - Danielle Jeremiah, owner of Danielles' Fabrics and Haberdashery

Ahead of the final day of trading, a closing down sale has been launched, in a bid to clear the existing stock.

This is said to include fabric at half price, 50 per cent off sewing patterns, and all other items at a 25 per cent reduction in price.

One thing is clear, the pending closure of the store marks the end of an era for the city.

A long-standing establishment in Newport, Danielle’s Fabrics and Haberdashery is perhaps best known for being a trader inside Newport Market, before later moving into a shop unit inside the Kingsway Centre.

The shop is described as being “a little treasure trove of sewing goodies.”

All change at the Kingsway

The last few months have seen a flurry of activity inside the Kingsway Centre, with businesses opening, closing, and moving.

Just a couple of doors down from Danielle’s Fabrics, fragrance retailer Lyssium Aromatics opened and closed in just a matter of months.

Meanwhile, clothing store The Outlet moved premises, while Select moved inside the Kingsway, after making way for Taco Bell outside.

In terms of businesses opening, Castle Farm Shop opened their first city centre shop – which is soon to be followed up by a store inside the redeveloped Newport Market.

Finally, the new Job Centre Plus inside the centre opened its doors earlier this month, taking up the space last occupied by clothes retailer Peacocks.