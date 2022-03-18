THESE Newport residents have appeared in court throughout the UK.

All sentences in this article occurred between March 10 and March 16.

Joshua Joseph Brown, 27, of East Dock Road has been fined for a driving offence.

Brown was fined after it was proved via the Single Justice Procedure that he had driven without due care and attention in Cardiff on the A4232 southbound on October 25, 2021.

His case was heard in Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge to fund victim services and he also has to pay costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Nicholas William Holden, 35, of Hurricane Way in Rogerstone was the subject of a case heard at Ipswich Court House.

Holden was convicted via the Single Justice Procedure of driving in excess of 40mph in contravention of a local traffic order in Suffolk.

Holden drove 69mph on the A11 on July 26, 2021. His speeding was recorded by a handheld laser device.

He was fined £440, ordered to pay costs of £90 and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

READ MORE:

Petr Grunzo, 52, of Wright Close, was sentenced by Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

It was proven via the Single Justice Procedure that Grunzo had driven 37mph in Greenway Road, Cardiff - a 30mph zone - August 28, 2021.

Grunzo was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34, and costs of £90.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nobyo Velikov, 44, of Loftus Square, was also fined for driving too fast on Greenway Road.

It was proven that Velikov was driving 35mph in the 30mph zone on Greenway Road on August 20, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points and he was fined £100.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £90 and to pay a victim surcharge of £34.