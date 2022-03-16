Eastenders star Steve McFadden is reportedly facing court after allegedly being caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit.
The actor was reportedly caught doing 35mph on his moped in a 20mph area back in October, according to The Sun.
The soap legend who portrays Phil Mitchell in the long-running BBC soap was caught near his home by a police speed gun and will reportedly appear in Bromley magistrates this week.
The 62-year-old joined Eastenders in 1990 alongside on-screen brother Ross Kemp.
His character is currently in prison on the show for his role in the murder of Vincent Hubbard, played by Richard Blackwood.
It comes after fellow Eastenders star Jamie Borthwick had his driving ban cut short because of being recognised on public transport.
The 27-year-old actor has portrayed Jay Brown on the BBC soap for more than 15 years after joining the show in December 2006 aged 12.
He was caught speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone in Romford in May last year.
Eastenders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7:30pm.
