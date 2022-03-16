A FURTHER 379 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Wales has seen a further 1,878 new cases of covid-19.
One new covid-related death have been reported Wales-wide.
The total number of deaths for the entire pandemic in Wales now stands at 7,051.
The total number of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area is at 1,194.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Newport has the most cases with 106.
Caerphilly has 103 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 60.
Blaenau Gwent has 62 with Monmouthshire recording the fewest new cases with 48.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 45
• Blaenau Gwent - 62
• Bridgend - 78
• Caerphilly - 103
• Cardiff - 257
• Carmarthenshire - 112
• Ceredigion - 49
• Conwy - 38
• Denbighshire - 47
• Flintshire - 88
• Gwynedd - 57
• Merthyr Tydfil - 23
• Monmouthshire - 48
• Neath Port Talbot - 68
• Newport – 106
• Pembrokeshire - 53
• Powys - 55
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 150
• Swansea - 102
• Torfaen - 60
• Vale of Glamorgan - 110
• Wrexham - 94
• Unknown location – 9
• Resident outside Wales – 64
