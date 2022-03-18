A CCAERPHILLY man has been hit with a fine after being convicted of drug driving.
On Friday, March 11, Liam Jay Smith appeared before Cardiff Magistrates Court, having been charged with two driving offences, and two drugs charges.
The 23-year-old, currently of no fixed address, but formerly of Beddau Way in Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to all four charges.
All four charges relate to an incident on October 4, 2021.
On this date, the court heard that Smith was stopped by South Wales Police while driving a black Ford Fiesta on the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff.
The court heard that Smith had 32 milligrams per litre of cocaine, and 800 milligrams per litre of benzoylecgonine in his blood – both controlled substances.
He was also found to be in possession of one gram of cocaine – a Class A substance, and a quantity of benzodiazepines, a controlled, Class C drug.
Firstly, both the gram of cocaine and the quantity of benzodiazepines were seized under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, and destroyed.
Smith was also fined £230, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
He has also been made to pay £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.
