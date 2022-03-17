A TREE dedicated to key workers and NHS staff which was destroyed at Pontypool Park has now been replanted – with the help of the rugby club.

In February 2021, a lime tree was planted in the Italian Gardens in the park as what was hoped to be a lasting tribute to the dedication of health and care staff and key workers through the past two years.

However last month, vandals ripped the tree out and damaged the fountain at the park’s Italian Gardens – next to where the tree had been planted.

Damage to the fountain in the Italian Gardens in Pontypool Park. Pictures: Gaynor James.

It was the latest instance of vandalism in the park, after the plaque accompanying the tree was broken off and stolen by vandals in November, and before that, in June, graffiti was scrawled on the newly-refurbished bandstand in the park just a day after work was completed.

Pontypool RFC has also been the victim to persistent vandalism, which almost led to the team leaving its historic Pontypool Park home ground.

What remains of the lime tree in Pontypool Park after this latest act of vandalism. Picture: Gaynor James.

The club offered to lend a hand to replant the tree in a more secure location, making sure it now stands as a lasting tribute to those who went above and beyond through the pandemic.

“(Pontypool RFC chief executive) Ben Jeffreys was keen to help," said councillor Gaynor James. "I am so grateful for his help. It is a massive thanks also to him and the rugby club for letting me plant it there.

“It’s nice and secure now.

The tree has been replanted inside the gates of Pontypool RFC. Picture: Gaynor James.

“It is to the left of the gates so everybody will be able to see it. I had donations from the Royal Navy Association South Wales, Pontypool Veterans Association, Comrades of the Great War Pontypool Branch, and a couple of my customers. That covered the price of replanting it all.

“It is a Japanese tree and it will have the spring and summer to grow and then will flower in December to March.

“I’m really chuffed.”