AS THE conflict in Ukraine continues following the Russian invasion, so too does the support being offered by the citizens of Newport, Monmouthshire, and Gwent as a whole.

Word had barely got out that items such as medical supplies, warm clothes and even military gear were in desperate need, and already people were beginning to mobilise themselves.

As people were making the difficult decision to leave all they know behind and flee across the border to Hungary, Poland or Moldova, donations were already being gathered thousands of miles away.

Here is just a flavour of the amazing work being undertaken across our area to support people fleeing Ukraine and also those who have stayed behind to defend their homeland from invasion.

Supply hub at the Westgate Hotel

Arguably the highest profile network of help in Newport, the Westgate Hotel in the city centre is the centre point of a major effort to secure supplies to those who need them.

Hundreds – if not thousands - of items have arrived here, ready to be loaded up into vans and taken to support those fleeing Ukraine.

Such has been the level of support, that donations had to be paused for a time, because they simply had too many items to sort through.

Instead, manpower and cardboard boxes are now most in demand, in order to get the items to where they need to go.

Even then, they have seen so many people come forward looking to help out, that this has turned into a shift based system - with would-be volunteers asked to message ahead of time to be given a slot (11am-1pm; 1.30pm-4.30pm; or 5pm-8pm).

Usk to Ukraine

A scouting couple from Usk have travelled to the Ukrainian border and back to deliver supplies vital to driving back the Russian invasion – even kitting out fellow scouts.

Ceri and David Carlyon have in recent weeks packed 4x4 vehicles with items donated by the public, before driving the vehicles all the way to Ukraine’s western border and then flying home to do it all again.

They even delivered some defensive military equipment – helmets, vests, torches, rangefinders - “things they need to keep themselves alive”.

Caldicot to Poland

A truck loaded with donations is currently en route from Caldicot to the Ukrainian border after an "unreal" response from the community.

Organised by Caldicot Town Team, a donation drive has seen a 3.5 tonne extended wheelbase truck "filled to the brim" with items.

Aaron Reeks, along with co-driver Tony Howarth, will be in Poland until Saturday morning, before driving back, returning home in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said that the people of Caldicot were "absolutely heartbroken" at the situation being faced by Ukraine.

Sports stars get stuck in

Incredible pictures taken from the stadium home of the Dragons and Newport County AFC show mountains of clothes, toiletries, and other supplies which will prove invaluable for those who has lost everything, following Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European nation.

Players from both clubs – senior professionals and academy youngsters alike, turned up to the stadium car park, to sort and pack items ready to be shipped out.

The items are being sent to Poland, where a large proportion of refugees from Ukraine have ended up.

Hungary to help

The Hungarian Cultural Community in Newport were "shocked and saddened" by the events in Ukraine.

Co-campaign organiser Maria Deli-Foris - alongside Edina Ongai-Furjes - explained that the group made the decision to open a donation point and collect supplies for refugees.

These would then be sent to the Hungarian border.

Hungary has so far taken in more than 250,000 refugees from Ukraine.

About 80 volunteers were loading a lorry when it arrived.

"We have collected almost 900 boxes, seven tonnes of supplies,” Ms Deli-Foris explained.

Newport couple in Prague pledge to help

A Newport couple working in Prague raised more than £5,000 in two days to buy supplies for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to the city.

James Ward said the couple had decided to set up the fundraiser after his wife Olivia had visited a refugee centre – Dignity.

Mr Ward described the situation as “pretty grim” in Prague as thousands of refugees – mainly women and children – flee westwards across Europe to avoid the war.

Anyone who wants to donate to the fundraiser should contact Kevin Ward at kevin@kevinwardmedia.com

Smoky's support

Popular restaurant and takeaway Smoky’s launched the limited-edition “Klitschko Kyiv burger”.

All profits made from selling these burgers are set to go to a charity which is currently helping the people of Ukraine.

Borscht boost

Monmouthshire Upcycle and Toast@Upcycle, based in Station Road in the town, managed to raise more than £1,000 through the sale of coffee and books on Saturday, February 26.

Toast also laid on a special fundraising addition to the menu - borscht.

They also collected small items for emergency care packages for women, children and men which were then driven to the Ukrainian border.

Financial donations can still be made at the Upcycle centre.

Slovakian camp supplies

Viera Matysakova – who is from Slovakia but lives in Newport – is helping raise funds for a camp in her home country which is being run by many volunteers, including her sister and brother-in-law.

Camp Žilina – within the Slovakian city of Žilina – along with another hostel in the city and a camp in Bratislava have provided 300 beds for people who have run away from the conflict.

So far, donations from Newport residents have helped secure A fridge-freezer and microwave for the camp in Bratislava.

School to host refugees

St Mary's RC Primary School, on Old Bulwark Road, Chepstow, has a three-bedroom bungalow on its grounds, which until recently has been used for storage.

The aim is to house Ukrainian refugees - two parents and up to six children - in the building.

The school says it has all the facilities needed to help children adapt to the change in moving to Chepstow, as well as staff trained in helping children through trauma.

#ThereWithUkraine

We are highlighting all these generous acts of humanity as Newsquest - the Argus' parent company - launches a national appeal to raise money for the Red Cross during this time of international crisis.

Newsquest is pledging to donate 5p of every daily newspaper sold on Thursday, March, 17 to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, which is dedicated to helping and saving those affected by this horrific and bloody war. We’re asking you to join us.

All money raised will go immediately to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The British Red Cross is involved in humanitarian work in Ukraine, helping the civilians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

To donate click here to donate to Newsquest's Just giving page.

Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice

None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross Society raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund Charity Registration No. Eng/Wales 220949,Scot SC037738, IOM 0752, Jers430