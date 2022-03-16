CRIMESTOPPERS has launched a new appeal for information on a Cardiff murder more than a year ago – with a reward of up to £10,000.

The charity Crimestoppers is appealing for anonymous information to urgently find a car and two men linked to the murder of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff.

The reward of up to £10,000 will be available to anyone providing information exclusively to Crimestoppers leading to the recovery of a Mercedes, and the arrest of:

Artan Pallucci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff

Artan Pallucci

Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London

​ Elidon Elezi

Mr Waga, who was 23, was found by a member of the public in Westville Road, Penylan, late on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

He had been assaulted and died from his injuries that day. It is believed that he travelled from Dagenham, east London to Newport Road, Cardiff.

Four men have already been charged in connection with Mr Waga's death and numerous vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation.

But a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX is yet to be found.

The Mercedes

It was last seen in Cardiff on the day Mr Waga's body was found. Information is sought on its movements since January 28, 2021, and its current location.

A previous registered owner of the vehicle lives in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and is in no way connected to this investigation.

Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: “We are appealing to anyone with information about these wanted individuals and the silver Mercedes C200 vehicle to come forward and speak to our charity 100 per cent anonymously as soon as possible.

“We would like to see justice for Tomasz’ loved ones.

“It is important to be clear that to assist anybody wanted for questioning over a crime can lead to prosecution. Our charity is here for people who feel unable to speak to police directly.

“We are independent from the police and offer an alternative option when reporting crime. Since 1988, when Crimestoppers began, we have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions who have trusted us with their crime information.

“We know that the Mercedes was captured on CCTV in the Cathays area of Cardiff on January 28 [2021]. It is possible that the car has been sold, has a different number plate or is burnt out somewhere.

"Somebody knows what has happened to it. We urge anybody with information to do the right thing and contact us.”

You can call the UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone 0800 555 111 or use a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org