With winter behind us, many will be excited to get out and about this weekend to enjoy the start of spring, but what is there to do around Newport?
We collected a number of events happening across the city.
These are some of the best events in Newport this weekend, including live music, shows and walks.
What to do in Newport this weekend
March 19
Foraging Courses at Bute Park, Cardiff
Where – Bute Park, Cardiff
When – Midday
What – Bute Parks' mixture of mature parkland, woodland and riverside makes it surprisingly plentiful in wild plants, flowers and a variety of fungi throughout the year. Come foraging and learn all about natures bountiful larder.
March 21
Where – The Riverfront, Newport
When – 6.30pm
What - With a sultry, Harlem Renaissance-inspired score, spring-heeled Charleston dancing and a hatful of historical figures, Josephine blurs the real with the imagined as we follow one woman’s incredible journey from the slums of St Louis via the bright lights of Paris and into the hearts of the world.
