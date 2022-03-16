THE Welsh Government has announced it will extend its Flying Start programme to 2,500 more children in Wales, as well as offering childcare for all two-year-olds in Wales from September.

Flying Start is a Welsh Government initiative that provides support to families with children between zero and four-years-old who are living in deprived areas.

In Newport, Flying Start is currently offered in Allt-Yr-Yn, Always, Bettws, Duffryn, Gaer, Lliswerry, Maesglas, Maindee, Malpas, Pill, Ringland and Somerton areas of the city.

The Welsh Government will offer childcare to all two-year-olds as part of its Flying Start programme from September. (Picture: Welsh Gov)

Deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan and Plaid Cymru MS for Arfon Sian Gwenllian made the announcement on Wednesday morning, March 16, at a Flying Start session at Ringland Community Centre.

While there, both Senedd members heard from mother-of-five Becki Kelly, who says she has benefitted hugely from the programme.

“I don’t know how I’d have done without it,” Ms Kelly said.

“I’m really lucky that I’ve got access to this great service – it allowed me to drop off my eldest and then I could spend time with my babies.

“I always wanted my children to go to a Welsh school so I think this will better prepare them for it.”

Speaking to parent Becki Kelly who says she has benefitted from the Flying Start programme. (Picture: Welsh Gov)

Once the Flying Start scheme has been fully rolled out, all families in Wales with children aged two to three years will be eligible for 12.5 hours of free childcare for 39 weeks of the year.

The Welsh Government is also looking to expand Welsh medium education through the programme, as it eyes reaching one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

More on the planned expansion of the scheme – which will be delivered over three years – will be announced this autumn.

Deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan said: “I have heard from parents and carers about the positive impact Flying Start has had on their families. We are committed to expanding early years provision and this excellent programme is the best way of delivering this.

The announcement comes as part of the Welsh Government's cooperation deal with Plaid Cymru. (Picture: Welsh Gov)

“We know children who attend quality early years settings benefit from spending time in a happy, nurturing environment with their peers and are better prepared for primary education.”

Plaid Cymru MS Sian Gwenllian said: “This is a first step to achieving our ambition of providing early years education and childcare for all children in Wales.

“Accessible childcare will make a difference, benefiting children and families up and down the country. It is vital boost for our communities and the right move to support our children.

“Working together, our joint commitment is to expand funded childcare to all two-year-olds with a particular focus on providing and strengthening Welsh- medium childcare. I look forward to us delivering this over the next three years.”