A JUDGE has told a Pontypool man he could be jailed over a string of driving offences.
Rhys David Lloyd breached a suspended sentence order last summer when he was caught driving while disqualified.
Appearing previously at Newport Magistrates' Court, the 32-year-old admitted the offence and another charge of driving without insurance.
Both offences were committed in Torfaen on August 31 last year.
Those convictions meant Lloyd, whose address was given to the court as Woodview Court, Pontypool, was in breach of a suspended sentence, handed down by a judge in 2020 - for a separate offence of driving while disqualified.
At Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, Lloyd admitted breaching his suspended sentence order.
The judge, Recorder Lucy Crowther, adjourned proceedings so that reports could be prepared before sentencing.
But she warned Lloyd this was not an indication of the sentence she would pass.
"You need to be prepared to go straight to prison," she told the defendant.
Lloyd was granted conditional bail and his next court appearance has been set for Friday, April 8.
The prosecution was represented by John Meirion Davies and Lloyd was represented by Richard William Ace.
