AN "AGITATED" man who needed four police officers to take him down has been jailed for breaking a string of court orders.

A judge told Shane Gareth Pengelly he had no option but to impose an immediate prison sentence, after previous community-based punishments were breached.

Pengelly, 46, was sentenced on Wednesday after admitting, at a previous court appearance, one charge of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

That offence was committed on December 8 last year in Risca, and in being convicted for that incident, Pengelly breached three separate court orders handed to him previously for other matters.

The sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court heard how police officers were called to Risca that day, responding to reports of a man in distress.

Pengelly told the police he wanted to be "left alone", Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said. But due to another "incident" earlier that day, officers told him this was not possible.

This prompted Pengelly to run away from the officers and then to sit down and refuse to move.

He "became agitated" and began to "actively resist" the police when they arrested him, and tried to "wriggle free [by] shaking his legs and head".

The struggle continued until an officer used a spray to subdue Pengelly, and the police had to strap the defendant's legs to stop him "kicking out".

The court heard how that offence of resisting arrest meant Pengelly was in breach of two suspended prison sentences and one community order, imposed in 2020 and 2021.

Peter Donnison, defending, said Pengelly, of no fixed abode, had mental health difficulties and described his offending as "a particularly sad case".

He said the defendant "struggles to engage with society" and used alcohol as a "crutch".

"He is an individual who is significantly vulnerable," Mr Donnison told the court, adding that Pengelly - who has nine previous convictions for 12 offences - had "stayed away from the courts for 18 years".

The defendant had spent the past five weeks in custody and it had "shaken him up", the court heard.

The judge, David Wynn Morgan, said he understood things weren't "easy" for Pengelly but noted a Probation Service report found the defendant hadn't engaged with "any" of the requirements previously imposed, and he was classed as "high risk of serious harm to the public".

"You must understand that sympathetic though I am to your predicament, I can do nothing but activate these [previous court] orders," the judge said.

Jailing Pengelly for a total of 10 months, the judge told him he must "realise the court has been extremely lenient with you indeed".