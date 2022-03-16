THE family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe have said it is a “huge relief” to see her on a plane home after being freed from Iran.

The British-Iranian mother has been imprisoned since April 3, 2016, after she was accused of spying by the Iranian government - charges she has consistently denied.

She was detained with her young daughter Gabriella at an airport in Tehran as they planned to return to Britain.

On Tuesday, her family heard that she had been given back her passport, and on Wednesday afternoon the news came through that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was on a plane home, along with Anoosheh Ashoori, who was arrested in 2017 and accused of spying.

It's been 6 long years - and I can't believe I can FINALLY share this photo.



Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran.



My heart goes out to Gabriella and Richard, as her long journey back home to them gets closer by the minute.#NazaninIsFree ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BzEEBP840C — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) March 16, 2022

A third dual national, Morad Tahbaz has been released from prison on furlough. Foreign secretary Liz Truss has said the UK government will “continue to work to secure Morad's departure from Iran”.

Rebecca Ratcliffe, a GP in Cwmbran whose brother is Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard, said: “It’s a huge relief. It’s an element of disbelief at the moment, after six years of campaigning and so many ups and downs – mainly downs.

“Yesterday we found out her passport had been returned. This morning Richard messaged us to say she had been picked up and taken to the airport. It could’ve all fallen through. But we found out about 1.15pm [Nazanin was in the air].”

Ms Ratcliffe said the family were aware there was a UK delegation in Iran, but there had still been doubts over whether Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be freed.

She said that she had spoken to her brother briefly this morning, while Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was at the airport. She said he had been doing “okay” and had been waiting for further updates.

When asked about Gabriella, now seven, Ms Ratcliffe said: “I think she’s in school today. She knew yesterday that mummy had her passport back.

“Tonight I think she’ll find out. It’ll be amazing. I can’t wait to see those smiles with them all together.”

The Foreign Office have confirmed that a historic £400 million debt relating to an order of Chieftain tanks cancelled following the overthrow of the Shah of Iran in the revolution of 1979 has now been paid.

Previously, the UK Government had said that the debt was not linked to the detention of British-Iranian nationals.

A settlement has been reached between International Military Services Limited and the Iranian Government.



Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP has issued the following statement.https://t.co/aOpMy6dWre pic.twitter.com/TdfUnGaYDF — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 16, 2022

“We’ve always been told that Nazanin’s release was on condition of the debt being paid,” said Ms Ratcliffe. “I don’t know why it wasn’t paid before. The frustration of the family – and for the family of Anoosheh Ashoori – is that this debt wasn’t paid before.

“There are questions the government have to answer on that, but today is a day to focus on the good things. We’re grateful that the government have paid the debt.”