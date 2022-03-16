Here's the latest Argus column by South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar:

IN MY last article I called on the Welsh Government to set a date for ending Covid restrictions in Wales.

I am delighted that the evidence shows that Covid continues to become a less harmful force in our country and the resilience of the vaccine remains strong.

Given this progress, it is only right that the Welsh Government has finally given us a plan to live with the virus and a date for the scrapping of all Covid restrictions.

With other countries in the United Kingdom having already dropped all restrictions there is no reason why we in Wales should hold our freedoms back without good reason.

The first minister should now end his blocking of an independent, Wales-specific inquiry to ensure all those who suffered due to lockdowns or the virus get the answers they deserve.

The attention of Labour ministers must also now shift to addressing the record-long NHS treatment waiting list in Wales, on which one fifth of the population is languishing, with a quarter of them waiting over a year.

We have just passed the two-year anniversary of the first recorded Covid case in Wales. Thanks to the vaccination programme, the hard work of NHS workers, and the strength of the British people, we are in a much better place than we were then.

As I said in the Senedd on International Women’s Day, women have been on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, whether its front line workers in the Health service and or in the care sector.

I’m proud to say, women such as professor Sarah Gilbert have played a leading role in the development of the vaccines that are playing such a vital role in returning life to normal.

Sadly, any return to normality has been denied to the people of Ukraine.

Ukraine is a sovereign, democratic state, suffering an unprovoked, premeditated attack.

We are implementing sanctions that deal a severe blow to the Russian economy, hobbling their military and industrial complex and personally damaging Putin’s inner circle of oligarchs.

And we are providing humanitarian support to Ukraine in its hour of need.

We cannot ignore the suffering of the civilian population and must act more quickly and more effectively.

According to the United Nations more than two million people have fled the fighting in Ukraine.

If you can support the emergency appeal please donate online at www.dec.org.uk or phone 0370 606090.