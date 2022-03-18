A MAN will stand trial after he denied stalking and assaulting a woman.
Ibraahaklm Alikh, 29, appeared before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday to enter pleas to two charges.
He has been accused of one count of assault by beating, allegedly committed on September 29 last year.
He has also been charged with one count of stalking, allegedly committed between October and November last year in central Newport and in the Pill area of the city.
Via an interpreter, the defendant pleaded not guilty to both counts, which were allegedly committed against the same person.
Alikh, who previously gave his address as Corporation Road, Newport, was remanded into custody at HMP Cardiff until his next court appearance.
The judge, Michael Fitton QC, set a provisional trial date of May 16.
The prosecution was represented by Georgina Buckley and Alikh was represented by Julia Cox.
