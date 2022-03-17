PEOPLE are dying. Families are being torn apart. Cities are being reduced to ashes and rubble. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is creating a humanitarian disaster, and a refugee crisis in Europe on a scale not seen since World War II.

Vladimir Putin’s barbaric assault on Russia’s democratic neighbour is unjustified, unacceptable, unimaginable.

We want to help. Our readers want to help. Dozens of news titles run by Newsquest across the UK are joining forces to convey a simple message – let’s give what we can and do what we can do.

Newsquest is pledging to donate 5p of every daily newspaper sold on Thursday, March, 17 to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, which is dedicated to helping and saving those affected by this horrific and bloody war. We’re asking you to join us.

We already know the generosity of our readers. Here at Newsquest, our teams of reporters up and down the country have been reporting on the heroic efforts of communities to rally around Ukraine and its people to provide aid, supplies and financial support – even those who are selflessly putting themselves in the firing line by heading to the warzone with emergency supplies.

That’s why to accompany our pledge to donate to the Red Cross appeal today, we’ve launched a JustGiving page. We are joining forces with a single appeal across all our news titles, allowing readers to contribute to this worthwhile cause if they want to join us in doing what we can to help.

We will also continue to shine a light on all the amazing work being carried out across our communities to help Ukrainians in their hour of need and encourage you all to let us know of your efforts.

Look out for the ‘There With Ukraine’ poster in the paper, which we’re hoping readers will display to show their support for the campaign.

#ThereWithUkraine

All money raised will go immediately to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The British Red Cross is involved in humanitarian work in Ukraine, helping the civilians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

Your donation could help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

All of Newsquest's titles across the UK are united in our efforts to support the people of Ukraine. Please donate what you can via the link to our JustGiving page below.

As we are #ThereWithYou, we hope you will stand with us and be #ThereWithUkraine.

To donate click here to donate to Newsquest's Just giving page.

Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice

None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

In the unlikely event that the British Red Cross Society raise more money than can be reasonably and efficiently spent, any surplus funds will be used to help them prepare for and respond to other humanitarian disasters anywhere in the world.

For more information visit https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund Charity Registration No. Eng/Wales 220949,Scot SC037738, IOM 0752, Jers430