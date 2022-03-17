A NEWPORT man has reached the semi-final of a national competition.

Jack Thompson, 20, is an apprentice carpenter studying carpentry and joinery at Coleg Gwent and has reached the final of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2022.

Mr Thompson was shortlisted for the semi-final – along with more than 30 others – for his passion, dedication and ambition. He is said to be enthusiastic and always asking questions on a job and even reached out to former Trade Apprentice winner Chris Keel for advice.

Mr Thompson said: “To be crowned Trade Apprentice 2022 would be an incredible accolade that would help me realise my potential and help me pursue my dream of becoming a professional tradesperson,

“I hope my passion for carpentry and joinery leads me towards my goal of ending up as a member of the Federation of Master Builders.”

The final will be held in April, where the remaining 10 apprentices will face a panel of industry experts. They will share their expertise and ambitions with the judges – who include representatives from the Federation of Master Builders, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering, the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and a previous Screwfix Top Tradesperson winner.

The winner will receive a £10,000 prize package of tools, trade and tech.

Jack Wallace, Screwfix marketing director, said: “Apprenticeships remain vital to the construction industry and our annual competition looks to reward skilled trade apprentices and highlight the countless opportunities the construction industry has to offer. Our trade apprentices are an inspiration to the future generation, shining a light on the benefits of a career in the trade.

“From over 2,500 entries, our semi-finalists have done incredibly well to get this far, and I look forward to hearing more about our future champions of the trade. I hope that through our competition more people will be inspired to consider a career in the trade as a chosen career path. I’d like to wish everyone through to this stage the best of luck!”

Visit Screwfix.com/sfta to find out more about the apprentices and the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.