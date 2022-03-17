IT IS around a year since a 'secret' medieval tunnel was unearthed by contractors beneath Tintern.

The tunnel was discovered on March 4 last year, while Western Power Distribution (WPD) contractors were excavating a trench in the town.

It has since been called an 'interesting if unremarkable' find by the historic environment service of the Welsh Government, Cadw.

When contractors began excavation work, after a customer requested the relocation of a pole on their property, they unearthed an ancient and unknown medieval tunnel.

WPD Technician Allyn Gore, who headed up the team, said, at the time: “Nothing had shown up on any of our drawings or records to indicate there was anything unusual about the site.

“Shortly after the excavation work began, the digging team made the extraordinary discovery of what they initially thought to be a cave.

"I have been involved in other excavations where we have discovered old wells and cellars not shown on any plans, but nothing as exciting and impressive as this."

Further investigation revealed it was a man-made tunnel, around 4ft in height.

The tunnel system was tucked away underneath a footpath, running parallel to the Angiddy Brook, and seemed to follow the brook’s route along the valley.

It may have been unknowingly walked on for centuries.

Cadw sent a representative along to the site.

"He was very impressed with the sheer scale of the tunnel and quite fascinated to see it," said Mr Gore.

However, when asked for an update on any potential ongoing works on the site, Cadw said that "nothing further" would be happening.

They branded the discovery an "interesting if unremarkable find".

The tunnel is not shown on any Ordnance Survey maps dating back as far as the 1700s.

It was since backfilled to prevent any damage.