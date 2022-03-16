TRAFFIC disruption in central Newport which has plagued drivers this week could be eased in a few days when a roadworks project is expected to finish.

The city centre has been hit with especially long traffic delays during busier periods this week, with long queues in both directions along Usk Way, stretching back at times as far back as the M4.

The Argus understands the lane closures on the A4042, next to the city's Riverfront Theatre, are due to drainage works being carried out on the road.

One lane of each carriageway is currently closed while excavation work takes place on the central reservation, outside the Friars Walk shopping centre.

The works there are expected to be complete by the end of the week.

But other works, on the nearby Town Bridge and Old Green Roundabout, will last longer and are not expected to finish until the end of next week.

On Town Bridge, the two middle lanes of the road are currently closed to all traffic. This means the right-hand lane in both directions is shut off, from the roundabout to around halfway along the bridge.

There, traffic heading towards the roundabout will be able to merge into the left-hand lane.

Emergency repair works at Old Green Roundabout in Newport began on March 7 and are expected to last three weeks in total.

In addition, there are some lane closures affecting two other approaches to Old Green Roundabout.

The right-hand lane of both the Queensway approach and the B4591 (southbound) approach to the roundabout are also shut off during this period.