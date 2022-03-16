TRIBUTES have been paid today to a former Newport mayor following her death.
Former Newport mayor Margaret Cornelius was "much respected across the benches" after serving the Graig ward for more than 30 years.
Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “She represented the Graig ward with dedication and commitment and was deputy leader of the Conservative group on the city council for a number of years.
"She stepped down from the city council last year because of ill health and I know she was missed by colleagues from all parties.
“Margaret was also a member of Graig community council and was a governor at Pentrepoeth Primary School and Bassaleg School."
Ms Cornelius became Mayor in 2011.
"She was an exemplary ‘first citizen’ during her year of office," Ms Mudd said.
"Raising thousands of pounds for two charities close to her heart – Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research and Growing Space.
“My thoughts are with her family and friends.”
Cllr Matthew Evans said he was "saddened" to hear about Ms Cornelius' death.
"Caring and compassionate, she will be sorely missed," he said.
The Newport Conservatives also tweeted to say that they were "sad to say that one of longest serving former councillors, Margaret Cornelius of the Graig, has passed away".
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends," they said.
