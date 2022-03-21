A TORFAEN man has been fined for breaching Covid restrictions by visiting a coffee shop in Cardiff.
Morgan Robert Ian Pugh, 22, of Bluetts Lane in Garndiffaith, has been resentenced after admitting breaking lockdown restrictions in February last year.
Pugh had previously been sentenced – on August 25 last year – after being caught at Starbucks on Dunleavy Drive in Grangetown without a reasonable excuse on February 6, 2021.
The case was re-opened at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 25, and the previous conviction and sentence was set aside.
Pugh pleaded guilty, and was fined £30, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
