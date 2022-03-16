MARCH is disappearing at speed, but, while spring is supposedly in full swing, winter is set to remind us all that it is not yet done for the year.
While temperatures and weather conditions have - for the most part, improved in recent weeks, the forecast this evening suggests that cold, wintery nights haven’t quite passed us by just yet.
According to the Met Office, temperatures in Newport and Gwent are set to plunge into the low single digits tonight - Wednesday, March 16.
And, with the skies set to be clear and cloudless, it leaves the ground at a major risk for frost.
As a result, South Wales’s gritters are set to be deployed onto the region’s roads overnight and into Thursday morning.
Roads typically vulnerable to ice are set to be targeted, while motorists making night trips are urged to plan ahead and allow for extra time to complete journeys.
This warning comes from Traffic South Wales, the Welsh Government roads monitoring and information service.
In a post on social media, they said: “Gritters will be out across our network this evening & tomorrow morning.
“Take extra care on roads that are vulnerable to ice, as surface temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight.
“Planning ahead & driving to the conditions will help you stay safe.”
They have not confirmed exactly which roads and regions which will see gritting activity.
But, given the forecast in our area, it is not something that can be ruled out in Newport, or the wider Gwent area.
If anything, Newport is forecast to be the mildest area in the region, with temperatures dropping as low as three degrees.
But, in both Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent, the mercury is set to plummet further – dropping to one degree.
Below, you can check out the overnight hour-by-hour forecast for the area.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Gwent
Newport
7pm – Partly cloudy, seven degrees
8pm - Clear night, six degrees
9pm - Clear night, six degrees
10pm - Clear night, five degrees
11pm - Clear night, five degrees
12am - Clear night, four degrees
1am - Clear night, four degrees
2am - Clear night, three degrees
3am - Clear night, four degrees
4am - Clear night, three degrees
5am - Clear night, three degrees
6am - Clear night, three degrees
Blaenau Gwent
7pm – Partly cloudy, six degrees
8pm – Clear night, five degrees
9pm – Clear night, four degrees
10pm – Clear night, three degrees
11pm – Clear night, three degrees
12am – Clear night, two degrees
1am – Clear night, two degrees
2am – Clear night, two degrees
3am – Clear night, one degree
4am – Clear night, one degree
5am – Clear night, one degree
6am – Clear night, one degree
Monmouthshire
7pm – Partly cloudy, seven degrees
8pm – Clear night, six degrees
9pm – Clear night, five degrees
10pm – Clear night, five degrees
11pm – Clear night, four degrees
12am – Clear night, three degrees
1am – Clear night, two degrees
2am – Clear night, one degree
3am – Clear night, two degrees
4am – Clear night, two degrees
5am – Clear night, two degrees
6am – Clear night, one degree
