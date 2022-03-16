THE SINKHOLE at a Gwent rugby ground was caused by a coal mine shaft underneath the pitch.

The Coal Authority have been conducting an investigation into the sinkhole which appeared at Nantyglo RFC’s pitch on March 1 and have come to the conclusion that it was caused by a shaft from the Cokeyard Colliery.

The club – who found the sinkhole during some routine maintenance just days after their under 10 and under 13 teams played on the pitch – are currently playing their remaining home fixtures at Brynmawr Comprehensive School.

Treasurer Mike Dowd previously told the Argus: “There’s been a rugby club on the ground since 1962 and we’ve never had any problems,” he said. “In fact its one of the best grounds in the area for drainage.”

MORE NEWS:

The reason for the sinkhole was the settling of material used to fill in the 100m shaft. The Cokeyard Colliery was abandoned in 1889. It later reopened in 1927 before being abandoned for the last time in 1930.

Coal Authority’s public safety and subsidence team member, Mick Owens, said: “Our engineering department is designing a permanent solution and works to secure the mine shaft will be undertaken as soon as possible.

“We’d like to thank Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and Nantyglo RFC for their assistance as we work to make the local area safe.”

The Coal Authority urge anyone who believes there is a coal mine hazard to contact them on 0800 288 4242. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.