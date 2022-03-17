A GWENT couple are celebrating 60 years of marriage today.

Tony and Sandra Senior tied the knot in Griffithstown, Pontypool, on March 17, 1962, and are celebrating six decades of wedding bliss today.

Daughter Debra Lake said her parents had "danced their way through life" after meeting at a local dance hall and spending decades attending and organising sequence dances in New Inn and Caerleon.

“They had their honeymoon in Torquay,” said Mrs Lake. “They get on so well and always have done.”

Mr Senior worked as a builder while Mrs Senior was a housewife.

The family also had a sweet shop for a period of time in Griffithstown.

Mr Senior also learnt German and the couple spent a lot of time travelling.

“They can’t go anywhere in Cwmbran without bumping into someone they know as they’re so well-known locally,” said Mrs Lake.

“They danced right up until covid and have really missed it these past couple of years.”

The couple regularly read the Argus and Mrs Lake said it has helped them keep active during covid.

“Dad has to go and get the paper every morning and they would go for a walk at the same time," she said. "It kept them active as they couldn’t dance.”

MORE NEWS:

They received a card from the Queen congratulating them on the milestone. “Mum didn’t want to open it because it had the royal seal on it,” said Mrs Lake. “They were so pleased.”

The couple have five children – David, Debra, Nicola, Sharon and Mark - and will be celebrating with their family on Sunday.