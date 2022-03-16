A GWENT MP had a heated exchange with a member of the public about Russian donations.
Monmouthshire MP David Davies was videoed outside Westminster with a member of the public asking about donating Russian money to charities helping Ukraine.
Mr Davies – a member of the Conservative party – tells the man - Steve Bray - “We’ve been supporting the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian Army.” Before calling him a disgrace.
Mr Davies is also seen in the video telling the man he is a ‘nutter’ and to ‘get a job.’
The exchange happened after the man asked about when the ‘corrupt’ Conservative party were going to ‘give back’ or donate ‘the Russian money’.
Bravo @DavidTCDavies!— Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) March 16, 2022
🇬🇧 has led the world in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
🇬🇧 has supplied weapons that are stalling Russian armoured columns.
Meanwhile, Bray and assorted remoaners have been chuntering nonsense in an attempt to score points. pic.twitter.com/faZHQsulp9
The Tory party have been questioned about donations after it emerged that the party received funding from investors in Russian oil firm Rosneft.
MORE NEWS:
- 'Huge relief' for family as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on plane home from Iran
- Hungarian community in Newport collect seven tonnes of supplies for Ukraine
Mercantile & Maritime gave the Tory party £500,000 during the 2019 election through their UK subsidiary. The company are investors in Rosneft – which is run by Igor Sechin, a key ally of Russian president Vladmir Putin.
Sanctions have been placed on many Russian countries and oligarchs – including Rosneft – after Putin launched an invasion on Ukraine on February 20.
The video was shared by Welsh Conservative party leader and MS Andrew RT Davies on Twitter who also said that the UK has led the world in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine and providing weapons that are ‘stalling Russian armoured columns.’
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.