A common Omicron symptom is affecting men and women differently, according to a study.

40% of women are suffering with fatigue as a result of contracting the Omicron variant of Covid-19 while just a third of men are affected, research from Web MD suggests.

Generally, people are reporting milder reactions to the virus however many patients have noticed they are different to Alpha, Beta and Delta.

The five distinct symptoms of Omicron are a scratchy throat, a dry cough, extreme tiredness, mild muscle aches and night sweats.

Infectious disease expert Dr Sachin Nagrani said: "As an acute symptom, while new fatigue could be an early marker of a COVID-19 infection, the fatigue could easily be due to another cause.

"It's also important to remember that many cases of Covid-19 have no symptoms at all, which is one reason it has continued to spread so easily."

New Covid variant Deltacron detected in the UK

It comes as cases rise in the UK after the World Health Organisation has warned over the spread of a new Covid variant - Deltacron.

Deltacron, which combines Delta and Omicron, has been recorded in the UK, France, Denmark and The Netherlands.

The new variant contains genes from both variants, as mentioned, which makes it what is known as a recombinant virus.

Deltacron combines the spike protein of omicron with the “body” of the delta variant.